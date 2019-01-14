Kildare house prices to rise by 3 per cent

The price of the average three-bed semi in County Kildare is expected to rise by 3% in the next 12 months, according to a survey carried out by Real Estate Alliance.

Prices in the county rose by 4.2% to €273,500 in 2018 – with a rise of 0.7% between September and December.

The REA Average House Price Survey concentrates on the actual sale price of a typical stock home, the three-bed semi, giving an up-to-date picture of the second-hand property market in towns and cities countrywide.

“There was stabilisation of the market in quarter four with anticipation of increased activity and buoyancy in 2019,” said Brian Farrell of REA Brophy Farrell in Newbridge, Naas, Maynooth and Celbridge.

“The supply of new homes has slowed up and stabilised the second-hand market.”

In Celbridge, REA Brophy Farrell report that the time taken to sell has increased from four to seven weeks.

The average semi-detached house nationally now costs €236,287, the Q4 REA Average House Price Survey has found – a rise of 0.6% on the Q3 2018 figure of €234,284.

Overall, the average house price across the country rose by 4.6% in 2018 – a decrease on the 5.4% recorded to September and indicating that the market is continuing to steady after an 11.3% overall rise in 2017.

Growth in the commuter counties also slowed to 0.38% in the last three months – an annual rise of 4.18% – with the average house now selling for €249,472.

This is an annual rise of €10,000 and growth of €2,000 in the last three months.

The country’s major cities outside Dublin recorded the biggest rise of the quarter at 1.25%, an annual increase of 5.81%, with an average three-bed semi costing €252,500.

