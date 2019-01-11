Returned emigrants to Kildare urged to develop businesses in Ireland

An initiative to help returning emigrants start and develop businesses in Ireland is looking for participants from Kildare to apply before the deadline of Friday, January 25.

One past participant is well-known blogger Niamh O’Sullivan who said she would urge others to apply for the programme. Niamh had been working in New York as a Social Media Manager for a footwear and handbag company and returned to Ireland in September 2017 and runs her successful food, fitness and wellness Cinnamon Soul blog.

“This programme has literally changed the direction of my life for the better. I have no doubt it will encourage others to move home & follow their dreams. I’ve never been happier,” says Niamh.

Back for Business is specifically designed for recently returned emigrants who have lived abroad for at least a year and have returned in the last three years. Those planning to return in the near future will also be considered.

The Back for Business entrepreneur mentoring programme runs over six months and there is no charge for those selected to participate.

It is funded by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was launched before Christmas by Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development Ciarán Cannon.

Many potential entrepreneurs returning home can often bring with them significant advantages of starting a business such as a strong network of international contacts, proficiency in foreign languages and a greater understanding of export markets.

The programme was run on a pilot basis last year to support entrepreneurial activity among those recently returned or planning to return to live and set up business in Ireland. The call is open for applications for the 2019 programme, which will run from February to July 2019.

Those interested in learning more can download a brochure and register their interest in receiving an application form from www.backforbusiness.com.