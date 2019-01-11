Tickets on sale for Kildare town's Round Towers annual dinner dance

The Kildare town Round Towers Annual Dinner Dance is on March 2 in the Keadeen hotel and tickets are now on sale for the annual fundraiser.

According to the PRO Liam Toft this year the club is celebrating success on a number of fronts.

“There will be presentations to our All Ireland Winners Leah Hayes on winning the ladies Minor B All Ireland Final and Stephen Comerford on winning the U20 All Ireland,” he said.

“Our Minor Boys team after a fantastic season reaching the Div 2 league final and winning the Minor B county final will also be receiving their medals. This promises to be a great night of celebrations with live band Newlyweds playing and also a disco afterwards. Tickets are €40 each and can be purchased from any committee member. The club lotto is also on every Saturday morning at 11 am in the clubhouse. Dinner Dance tickets can be also collected from here.”

