Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after thousands of euros worth of jewellery was stolen from a house in Kildare town on January 5 at 9.30 pm.

According to gardai raiders entered the house through a bedroom windown and made off with the jewellery which was worth up to €2,000 or more.

If you have any information on this raid contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.