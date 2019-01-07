Eirgrid to upgrade Intel’s manufacturing plant network in Leixlip.

EirGrid, the operator of Ireland’s electricity transmission system, is planning a significant upgrade to the network supplying power to Intel’s manufacturing plant in Leixlip.

The project will involve the development of a new 220 kV electricity substation adjacent to the Intel plant and new circuits to the facility. An upgrade of the Maynooth-Woodland 220 kV electricity line located to the north of the plant will also be required at a later point.

EirGrid and its team of consultants are currently carrying out technical and environmental analyses. Once these are complete, a best-performing solution will be identified and a planning application will be submitted later this year.

David Martin, EirGrid spokesperson, said: “This is an important project that will provide ongoing electrical support for Intel. We are holding a public information day in the Court Yard Hotel in Leixlip on January 23 for anyone who would like more information on the project or who would like to provide feedback to the project team.”

The new substation will connect to the existing Maynooth – Woodland 220 kV transmission line located to the north of the facility. This connection will be made either by a short, new overhead line or an underground cable."