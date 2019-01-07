Design team appointed to St Vincent's Hospital in Athy

Cllr Mark Wall has welcomed confirmation from the HSE that a design team has been appointed for St Vincent’s Hosptial in Athy

According to Cllr Wall the HSE has confirmed that planning permission for a new 50 bed unit at St Vincents will be sought in 2019.

“This is very welcome news and will provide St.Vincents Hospital with the modern facilities of a new 50 bed Unit that marks a 21st century health care system. The major upgrade is set to cost approximately €9.3 million. The new unit was previously to be completed by 2021 and with planning permission being sort this year, this must continue to be a realistic target for the HSE," he said.

The investment is to include a new 50 bed unit, built alongside the existing hospital where it is expected that 66 beds will be maintained , ensuring that all 116 beds in St Vincents will remain open and available to those most in need of them.

St Vincent’s hospital is described as a model of public service with a county wide, and beyond excellent reputation.

"This news will be welcomed by staff and Management and most importantly those who have loved ones in the existing facility or will need to use its new and existing facilities into the future. This is further positive news for the town of Athy,” Cllr Wall concluded.

