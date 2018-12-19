Maynooth University oceanographer to lead a €2 million climate change project
Five year project
File photo
A Maynooth University oceanographer is to lead a €2 million climate change project funded by the Marine Institute it has been revealed.
Dr Gerard McCarthy is of the ICARUS Climate Research Centre and Department of Geography at Maynooth University.
The project, which will run for 5 years, aims to improve the understanding of the links between trends in Atlantic temperatures and climate change.
SEE ALSO: Watch carols from Maynooth chapel
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on