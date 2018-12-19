20 young jobseekers graduate from the Defence Forces Training Centre at the Curragh

Twenty young jobseekers who participated in the recent Defence Forces Employment Support Scheme at the Defence Forces Training Centre in the Curragh graduated from the scheme last week.

This voluntary scheme is targeted at 18-24 year olds who are on the Live Register. It aims to provide participants with the knowledge and skills that will assist them to participate fully in society, and enhance their capacity to pursue employment, work experience or further educational opportunities. A central element throughout the programme is to enhance the self-confidence and personal drive of the participants by building their training and physical capability.

The 20 participants were presented with their graduation certificates at a ceremony held last Thursday which was presided over by Col. Brendan Delaney.

The Minister with Responsibility for Defence, Mr Paul Kehoe, T.D., also welcomed the graduates on the day.

The scheme is described as an innovative joint initiative between the Department of Defence, the Defence Forces, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection and the Education and Training Boards Ireland.

Minister Kehoe extended his warmest congratulations to all of the participants for the commitment they have made. He stated that “they have all been on a fantastic journey of learning and self-discovery. They, together with their families and friends can be justifiably proud of their learning, training and physical achievements.”

In recognising the role of the Defence Forces, Minister Kehoe said “The Defence Forces has an exceptional record in creating leaders and decision makers. The Employment Support Scheme has provided the benefit of that experience; this, coupled with the education component, will set the participants apart from other jobseekers.”

Col. Delaney congratulated each participant on their achievement in successfully completing the programme and stated that it is a milestone in their professional and personal development.