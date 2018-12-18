Call for new playing fields for Athy

Kildare County Council will tender for consultants early next year to review the current open space strategy in Athy and locate new playing fields required for Athy.

Members of the District meeting were told of this at this months meeting in response to a motion raised by Cllr Mark Wall who highlighted the immediate need for the new playing fields.

The motion also called on the council to liaise with sports clubs who urgently need help in this regard.

Members were assured by the council that this will be reviewed under the open space strategy plan for Athy.

READ ALSO: Concern raised over future of school warden for Castledermot