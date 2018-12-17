Spate of burglaries in south Kildare

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a spate of burglaries was carried out on December 13 in South Kildare.

A house in Abbeyfields, Balitore was raided between 4 pm and 6.30 pm and a small amount of cash was taken. A house in Castledermot was broken into between 5.30 pm and 9 pm and cash was taken.

Two males were later disturbed but fled the scene at a house also in Castledermot later that day at 7pm with a quantity of jewellery.

If you have any information contact 045 527730.