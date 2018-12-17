Heroin found in house search in Newbridge
Crime
File photo
Kildare Gardai seized €350 worth of heroin from a house searched in Newbridge on December 11 in the early afternoon.
The house was searched in the Station road area and one person was arrested at the scene and a file has gone to the DPP.
Gardai also searched a vehicle on December 12 at 11.30 am on the Naas Rd in Newbridge and seized €300 of crack cocaine. A suspect was arrested and brought to Newbridge garda station.
