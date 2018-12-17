KCC launch new app for severe weather and traffic alerts

Citizens of county Kildare are now able to receive alerts about severe weather, road works, road closures, water service disruptions, flooding and community events throughout the county via MapAlerter system - https://kildare.mapalerter.com/

This is a free service for people who want to receive alerts from Kildare County Council by text message, email or via the MapAlerter app.

All you have to do is register for a free account either on the council’s website https://kildare.mapalerter.com or directly on https://www.mapalerter.com

The service is already working successfully in a number of counties, Carlow, CorkCounty, Donegal, Fingal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Monaghan, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford City and Wexford.

MapAlerter allows you to register in two locations – home and work. Thus, when the council issues an alert for a given location MapAlerter checks to see who is affected.

If you live within an affected region then you will receive an alert by either email or text. MapAlerter automatically links up with Met Éireann to collect severe weather information.