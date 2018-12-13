Kildare man announced as 2019 President of Institution of Structural Engineers

Joe Kindregan, a consulting engineer from Kildare, has been appointed 2019 President of The Institution of Structural Engineers, based in London.

Joe, previously Head of the Department of Civil and Structural Engineering at the Dublin Institute of Technology, has enjoyed a long involvement with the Institution, through service on its Board, Education Committee and Ireland Regional Group, which he served as both Chairman and Vice Chairman. Joe said:

“I am truly honoured to be taking on the role of President of the Institution of Structural Engineers for 2019.

“This Institution’s membership is spread over 100 countries and boasts some of the most innovative structural engineers working today, representing a profession that has made an essential contribution to the development of the world’s most iconic structures.

“Our future as structural engineers is likely to be both exciting and demanding as society tackles some of humanity’s most pressing needs - from the effects of climate change, migration and increasing urbanisation to infrastructure deficits in the world’s most disadvantaged areas – all while delivering cost effective and sustainable structural engineering projects.

“I look forward, in my year as President, to continue to promote and highlight our members’ unique contribution to society and the built environment.”

