Gardai renew appeal for information on Kildare town bus stop assault
Gardai in Kildare Town have renewed their appeal for information on a mugging that took place at a bus stop in Market Square on November 24 between 10pm and midnight.
The injured party was in the bus shelter in Market Square when he was approached by a male who struck him on the head and kicked him to the ground.
He then took his wallet which had €1,300 cash inside and his mobile phone.
Gardai are also looking at CCTV from the night.
Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527731.
