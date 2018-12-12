Athy assault and criminal damage charges adjourned to March

The case of a man who was before Athy District Court on charges of assault and criminal damage was adjourned for a hearing date on Tuesday, December 11 last.

Patrick Doogue, with an address listed as 4 Butlers Lane, Athy was before the court charged with assault, which allegedly occurred on September 16 last, at Kildare Road, Athy, and for alleged criminal damage on November 19 at Dunbrinn, Athy.

He also faced charges of criminal damage on November 30 at Fortbarrington Road, Athy and assault on November 16 at Fortbarrington Road.

The court heard that Mr Doogue has recently lost his job. Mr Doogue then told the court that "it has been going on too long".

“They've had me in custody,” he said. Judge Desmond Zaidan said that it was the first time a hearing date has been requested.

The case was adjourned until March 12, 2019.