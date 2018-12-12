Former court interpreter fined €1,500 at Athy Court

An Athy man and former court interpreter who spent two weeks in custody for driving without a drivers licence and insurance was back before Athy District Court on Tuesday, December 11.

He was fined €1,500 and disqualified for four years.

Hung Thai, with an address listed as 36 Duke Street, Athy, came to the attention of gardai on November 4 last for driving without a license and insurance while disqualified.

He pleaded guilty to the offence. He was was remanded in custody for two weeks at Athy District Court on Tuesday, November 27, last.

The court heard at that sitting that the defendant is self-employed and a former court interpreter who lost his job when he came before the court on another charge during the summer.

The court also heard the defendant was disqualified for two years on July 11, 2018.

“He is absolutely holding his hands up,” his solicitor Stephen Walsh said.

“He is self-employed and runs a business in Kilkenny with his wife. He took a chance driving that day and only now realises how serious it is.

“He is a married man who used to interpret for the courts.

“He lost that job due to his disqualification.”

Judge Desmond Zaidan said that he was disqualified for two years in the summer and within four months he was driving again.

The judge released him from custody and imposed a fine.

“I'll release him from custody today and I will impose a fine,” Judge Zaidan said.

He fined him €750 for driving with no insurance and €750 for driving without a licence.

He gave him six months to pay the fines.