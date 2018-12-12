Athy man fined €500 for stealing school parts for pony stable

A man who stole 13 steel parts from a local school in Athy to build a stable for his girlfriend's pony was back before Athy District Court for payment of €1,000 in compensation on Tuesday, December 11.

Darryl Flynn, with an address listed as 4 Clonmullion, Athy came to the attention of gardai on on July 22, 2017.

He pleaded guilty to stealing the 13 steel parts from Scoil Mhichil Naofa in Athy.

The parts were valued at €2,000. They were found by gardai at his home.

The court heard, on his first appearance, that the parts had been taken the night before from the school. The metal parts were ordered for the sports ground and described in court as very large steel posts.

The court heard that he admitted to dragging the parts across the field from the school to his house. His solicitor Jackie McManus said that her client knows it was a stupid thing to do.

"He was going to make a stable for his girlfriend's pony," she said.

He offered to pay the school €300 in compensation which Judge Zaidan increased to €1,000.

He brought the receipt into court on Tuesday.

He was then fined €500 and given six months to pay it in installments.