Christmas gifts fundraiser for 35 children living in Direct Provision in Monasterevin

A Monasterevin couple who live opposite the former Hazel Hotel are fundraising for Christmas gifts for the 35 asylum seeker children staying there.

Jillian McCue-Molloy from Monasterevin and her husband live directly across from the Direct Provision centre accommodation centre for asylum seekers.

"We are fundraising for Christmas gifts for the 35 children living in the centre," said Jillian.

"We understand that at Christmas time we are pulled in every direction but if you’ll take a moment to consider what we’ve learned. While we’ve been visiting with people at the Hazel, we have heard many many times from children “Santa doesn’t come to Direct Provision” or “Santa doesn’t come to Ireland” so can you imagine what it will be like for the children to hear their classmates at school talk about what they’ve asked Santa for or what Santa is going to bring them?

"We have linked up with the women who raised funds for the Direct Provision centres in Cork and they have raised thousands to cover €50 vouchers for each child. Argos gift cards or general one-for-all vouchers are appreciated. The parents will take the bus to Argos once we’ve raised the money and the parents can have the opportunity to once again provide for their children.

"Let’s bring a little choice back into their lives instead of forcing things to happen to them once again. Thank you for donating and sharing the link. If you'd prefer to donate via Paypal, our email is enddirectprovisionireland@gmail.com."

READ ALSO: TD concerns over lengthy Direct Provision stays