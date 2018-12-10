Older people in Athy encouraged to apply for house alarm grant

Older people in the Athy Municipal District area can still apply for a €500 house alarm grant to safe guard their homes.

A question was raised at this month’s area meeting, which was held earlier today, by Cllr Mark Wall about how many applications had been received by the council to date.

The meeting heard that 31 applications have been received for the house alarm scheme. Twenty six have been approved with seven paid out to date at a cost of €3,046. A further 19 approved applications are awaiting response from applicants and a total of €11, 954 remains unspent in the fund.

Cllr Wall said that €500 is available to older people to put in a house alarm and he added that they should be encouraged to apply for it.