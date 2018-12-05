Kildare town traffic caution alert for 12 km's of Christmas run on this Saturday

A traffic announcement for the benefit of the businesses and residents and traffic around Kildare town has been made from the running club, to inform the public that from 10am on Saturday morning, December 8 there will be up to 1000 runners coming through the town and around by the Bucket and Tully/Maddenstown Road for a fun run.

Kildare Town Running and Triathlon Club launched their 12kms of Christmas club fundraiser at TP Waters last month.

Guest of honour at the launch was endurance athlete and SBHI Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Ireland Patron Shane Finn, who will also take part in the club’s TP Waters 12ks of Christmas Run.

The run will take place in Kildare town on December 8 next and participants can run for either 6 km or 12 km.

“It is the annual fundraiser for our club,” said PRO Noel Hickey.

“We have also nominated SBHI for this year’s charity donation from the run. TP Waters sponsored our medals this year. We had around 600 runners last year and this year we are hoping for 1,000.”

