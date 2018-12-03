Public meeting on public transport for Rathangan

A public meeting will take place in Rathangan’s RYARC Centre on Tuesday 11 December at 2:30 pm to discuss a possible increase in public transport to and from Rathangan.

The guest speaker will be Alan Kerry, Manager of the Kildare and South Dublin Local Link service.

Hosted by Kildare South TD Fiona O'Loughlin, who explained that “people living in Rathangan have been contacting me for some time over the lack of services to and from Rathangan to urban centres such as Naas and Newbridge”.

This meeting will allow the public to engage with the Local Link Bus Service for Kildare and express the need for a service in Rathangan.

“I hope people will come out and attend this meeting and ensure their voices are heard by the local link service manager so that they will consider adding a service to the area.”

