Woman before Athy District Court for allegedly burning her council house to the ground

The case of a woman who allegedly burned her council house in Athy to the ground was adjourned for the service of a Book of Evidence at Athy District Court on Tuesday last, November 27.

Sonia Ryan, with an address listed as 87 Larchville, Waterford, came to the attention of gardai on June 28, 2017, at 16 Canal Walk, Athy, where she was living as a council tenant at the time.

The court heard that she was before the court on a charge of arson. She allegedly set fire to the council house at 10 am on that date, using petrol poured around the floor of the property, and ignited the same.

The court also heard that the defendant was a tenant of the property at the time. The cost to rebuild the house was estimated in court as €100,000. The house was burned to the ground.

The defendant's solicitor Seamus Taaffe told the court that his client no longer lives in Athy. The case was adjourned until March 12 next for the preparation of a Book of Evidence.