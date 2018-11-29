Athy brothers claim lives in danger as case is adjourned

Two brothers who appeared before Athy District Court on Tuesday, November 27, pleaded to have their case struck out.

John Doogue with an address listed as 19 Bothar Bui, Athy and Partick Doogue with an address listed as 59 Ardrew Meadows Athy both came to the attention of gardai on June 6, 2018. John Doogue was before the court on allegations of threatening and abusive behaviour at Castlepark, Athy. He also faces charges of ‘about to commit an assault’ and he produced a bottle.

Patrick was before the court on allegations of assault, threatening, abusive behaviour and the production of a golf club also at the same location. John Doogue told the court that their lives are in danger and that there are people after him in balaclavas carrying knives.

"My life is in danger, people are telling me they are going to shoot me," he said.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked if the brothers had any connection to the late Jason Doogue who was murdered in Athy, and they both confirmed that they were his brothers.

"Is that the norm people roaming around in balaclavas with a knife," Judge Zaidan said to which John Doogue replied that 'it is in Athy'.

"Nobody should be chasing you around with balaclavas, allegedly," he added. John Doogue told the court that the brothers are living with this on a daily basis.

The court heard that the gardai were still waiting on DPP directions to proceed with the case. John Doogue asked if the case could be struck out on that basis. Judge Zaidan adjourned it until March and agreed if the case cannot proceed it will be struck out.