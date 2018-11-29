Drunk driver who hit ice cream van remanded in custody at Athy Court

A man who was before Athy District Court on Tuesday November 27 for drink and dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident was remanded in custody until January.

Slawomir Baj with an address listed as 20 Emily Square, Apt 3, Athy came to the attention of gardai on July 28, 2017 at Corran Ard, Athy for driving a vehicle while exceeding the alcohol limit and on the same date and location for a hit and run charge and dangerous driving, when he hit an ice cream van and failed to remain at the scene.

He also had no insurance at the time.

Judge Desmond Zaidan asked if there were kids around the van at the time and he was told that the van was closed and parked up for the day.

The court heard that two days later, July 30, 2017 he was found by gardai asleep in his car at Plewman's Tce at 2 pm. He was extremely intoxicated at the time, four or five times over the limit, the court was told.

“This man has issues,” Judge Zaidan said.

His solicitor Seamus Taaffe said that his client has been living here for 15 years. Last year he lost his job and his wife and was at the time living in his car.

He has since got a place to live and is on job seekers allowance.

He was drinking very heavily at the time but now longer drinks.

“He has lost his job to alcohol,” Judge Zaidan said.

“He is a danger to himself and to others. If he kills a fellow human being that family will have a life sentence.”

He was remanded in custody until January 8 for a probation report.