A return to education changed this Kildare man’s life

Kildare town local, John Duffy, has shared his story of returning to education as part of UCD’s ‘University for All’ Week, which takes place this week to 29 November.

Mr Duffy (50) had a negative experience of school. After leaving school, he worked in a printing company but always hoped to return to education.

Speaking about University for All Week, Mr Duffy said, “I was concerned that I would have similar experiences to my school years but after attending on open lecture in the access centre, I was inspired to apply to UCD as an undergraduate. I got so much support from UCD Access and Lifelong Learning Centre. Since completing my degree, I volunteer for a month a year as an archaeologist on a dig in Serbia and I’m in my first year of a Masters in Education to become a History and CSPE teacher. I’m currently doing teaching practice in a secondary school in Newbridge.”

Dr Anna Kelly, Director, UCD Access and Lifelong Learning, added: “We believe that students entering higher education should reflect the diversity of the population. Each year, our Access and Lifelong Learning Centre welcome students from every county in Ireland, including Kildare.

“For any Kildare people like John who may not have had a chance to enrol in college following school, for whatever reason, or for those returning to education, University for All week highlights the various paths available.”

