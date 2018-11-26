Man struck on the head and robbed at Kildare town bus stop

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a man was robbed and assaulted in Kildare town on November 24 between 10pm and 12am.

The injured party was in the bus shelter in Market Square when he was approached by a male who struck him on the head and kicked him to the ground.

He then took his wallet which had €13,00 cash inside and his mobile phone.

Gardai are also looking at CCTV from the night.