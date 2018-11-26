Man (27) assaulted in Kildare town

Kildare gardai are investigating after a 27-year-old male was assaulted in Kildare town on November 23 at 1am.

The injured party was approached by two males and a verbal altercation followed.

The injured party was then jumped on by the two males who were 'looking for trouble' according to gardai.

They attacked the injured party and fractured his nose and gave him a black eye.

Kildare gardai are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They are checking CCTV and the investigation is currently ongoing.

Contact Kildare garda station on 045 527730 with any information.