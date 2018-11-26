Kildare shoppers to fight food waste and help people in need this Christmas

Aldi’s Kildare shoppers can help fight food waste and help people in need this Christmas

The ‘Food For Good’ Christmas Appeal is challenging shoppers to donate extra food instead of wasting it during the festive season

Aldi is teaming up with FoodCloud to challenge its Kildare shoppers to help donate the equivalent of 20,000 meals to its ‘Food For Good ‘Christmas Appeal.

From Friday, 30 November to Sunday, 9 December, Aldi shoppers will be asked to donate an extra non-perishable food item to help fill the specially designed ‘Food For Good’ boxes that will be popping up at all of Aldi’s eight Kildare stores for ten days only.

Announcing the launch of the ‘Food For Good’ Christmas Appeal, co-founder of FoodCloud Iseult Ward said: “Every Christmas we all find ourselves with that extra box of biscuits or Christmas cake that we didn’t really need after all. Often these leftovers get added to the tonnes of food that gets wasted every festive season. This year, we’re asking Aldi shoppers to consider donating what might have been that extra thing, reducing food waste and helping people in need.

“Food collected by Aldi’s Kildare shoppers during the ‘Food For Good’ Christmas Appeal will be redistributed amongst our charity partners across the country, giving those most in need some extra Christmas cheer and keeping perfectly edible goods out of the bin.”

Also speaking in advance of the launch, Group Buying Director at Aldi Ireland, John Curtin said: “Our stores have donated more than 1.9 million meals of unsold food through FoodCloud in the last three years, and we’ve seen the difference it makes. This is a great chance to work with our customers and help communities at Christmas.”

“We will also donate all of our unsold fresh turkeys to FoodCloud and FoodCloud Hubs.”

The following non-perishable items are requested as donations to the ‘Food For Good’ Christmas Appeal:

• Tea Bags

• Instant Coffee

• Biscuits

• Sugar

• Breakfast Cereals

• Tinned Goods

• Pasta and Pasta Sauces

• Jam

• Rice and Rice Pudding

• Soft Drinks

• Sweet Treats

• Selection Boxes

• Christmas Cake

• Christmas Pudding