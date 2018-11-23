Three months in jail for Athy man

An Athy man was sentenced to three months in custody for theft at Athy District Court on Tuesday, November 13.

Michael Foley, with an address listed as 96 Coneymeadows, Coneyboro, Athy came to the attention of gardai on February 12, 2018 at at 1314 Townspark Athy for trespass with intent.

On April 18, 2018 he again came to their attention at Geraldine Road for stealing a metal fence valued at €200.

The court heard that at the time of the offence the defendant was on heroin.

He is no longer using it and is currently in custody on other matters. He pleaded guilty.

The property from the theft offence has since been returned.

Judge Desmond Zaidan told the defendant “turn your life around”.