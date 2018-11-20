Local author John MacKenna to visit Athy Library

As part of Library Ireland Week 2018, Athy Library is delighted to announce a visit from author John MacKenna on Tuesday 27 November at 6pm.

John will read excerpts from and talk about a new book of memoirs called Father, Son and Brother Ghost. Refreshments will be served after John's talk

To book your place now and avoid disappointment call 045980555 or email at athylib@kildarecoco.ie.

