Kildare town Presentation Sisters legacy fundraiser appeal

A sculpture of Nano Nagle, foundress of the Presentation Congregation, has been commissioned to pay tribute to the remarkable ministry of the Presentation Sisters in Kildare Town for 188 years.

An estimated total of €40,000 is the target to raise to install a statue of Nano Nagle to honour the legacy of the Presentations Sisters who recently departed Kildare town.

The last of the Sisters left earlier this year after the order first arrived back in 1830.

They quickly settled in to life locally and became the main educators in the town for the next one hundred and eighty years or so. They provided education and support to the families of a large hinterland around Kildare through all the intervening years.

Their leaving left a chasm in the life of the town, the parish and the numerous families and individuals who had a deep fondness for, and sense of gratitude to the Presentation Sisters.

Sculptor Annette McCormack, is working on the memorial piece depicting Nano in bronze. Among her works that the town is proud to have in Kildare are the inspiring St Brigid bearing the torch of light at St Brigid’s well and her Lord Edward Fitzgerald in the Market Square. Nano Nagle will be located in the church ground. Donations can be made to Áras Bhríde, St. Brigid’s Parish, Kildare Town, or by donating online via the specially set up Presentation Memories Fund.

The Presentation Memorial Fund bank account no. is: Presentation Memories Fund A/c Number 78870479, sort code 90-11-67, IBAN IEBOFI 9011 6778 8704 79 BIC : BOFIIE2D