Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after €600 worth of tools were taken from a garden shed in Ballyfair, the Curragh over night from Novermber 8 at 3 pm to November 9 at 3pm.

A consaw and a strimmer to the value of €600 were taken in the raid.

The lock was broken off the shed by the raiders.

Contact Kildare gardai with any information.