Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses after a premises in the Kildare Industrial Estate in Newbridge was raided on November 6 between 7 pm and 7.30 pm.

The front door was broken and a till was taken from the premises.

The till was empty at the time. Gardai are looking at CCTV footage from the incident.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730 with any information.