Expansion of off-peak and weekend rail services on Maynooth line

Iarnród Éireann has advised customers that it is planning to implement further timetable alterations on it’s Maynooth from 9 December 2018, subject to the approval of the National Transport Authority.

Key elements of the proposed new timetables are a significant increase in the number of weekday off-peak and weekend services between Maynooth and Connolly, including extended morning and evening operating hours between Maynooth and Connolly on Sundays and the introduction of Monday to Friday off-peak services between Hazelhatch and Grand Canal Dock, via Phoenix Park Tunnel.

There will be an earlier first weekday service 05.58hrs Maynooth to Connolly alongside six additional off-peak services each way daily Dublin Connolly to Maynooth (Mon to Fri) delivering half-hourly off-peak service during the day and up to 9 pm. There will also be 13 additional off-peak services each way on Saturday Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering half-hourly service from 8 am to 7 pm.

There will be 11 additional off-peak services each way on Sunday Dublin Connolly to Maynooth delivering an earlier first service from Maynooth at 8 am; Half-hourly service on Sundays from 11 am to 7 pm; Services extended to 11 pm on Sunday evenings.