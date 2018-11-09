Council to upgrade lights in Kildare town estate

Kildare County Council has instructed Airtricity to upgrade the public lighting in the Maryville estate in Kildare town due to the age and poor condition of the public lighting.

As part of the works, residents will experience some disruption, however, the contractor will try to keep this to a minimum. Works are due to commence on site on November 12 and run for approximately 4 weeks.

According to the council, in advance of the works commencing, a letter drop will take place to inform the residents of the upcoming works.

SEE ALSO: World War I war heroes to be remembered in Kildare