Kildare retailers feted at the 2018 Londis Retailing Awards

Four Kildare retailers received a Londis Retailing Award including at a cermony held in Westmeath last night.

The four stores are Doolan’s Londis Clane: Retailing Excellence Award, Browne’s Londis Kilcock: Retailing Excellence Award, Londis NUI Maynooth: Retailing Standard Award and Casey’s Londis Newbridge: Retailing Standard Award

Congratulating retailers at the awards ceremony, Conor Hayes, Londis Sales Director said: “Londis retailers are at the heart of their communities around the country. It’s great to see the wealth of outstanding expertise demonstrated by Londis retailers and in particular the very worthy winners of the 2018 Awards.

“In the past year, the standards across the Londis retail estate have soared. The winners of this year’s awards are among the top retailers in the country. This award is recognition of the commitment and ambition demonstrated by these retailers to keep providing the highest level of service to their customers. Their focus on continually exceeding customer expectations is a testament to the hard work of their staff, for which they should be very proud. I commend them all on this wonderful achievement.”

The stores were independently examined across a range of criteria including customer service, the quality of their fresh food offering, product range, and the stores’ commitment to upholding the highest standards of hygiene and food safety.

