St Brigid's Church in Milltown broken into
Kildare gardai are appealing for information after St Brigid’s Church in Milltown was broken into overnight on Saturday, September 8 between 9pm and 8am the following morning.
Raiders gained entry through a side door which was forced open. Entry was gained into the vestry and €100 worth of damage was done to the door.
Nothing appears to have been taken in the raid.
Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.
