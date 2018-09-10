St Brigid's Church in Milltown broken into

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after St Brigid’s Church in Milltown was broken into overnight on Saturday, September 8 between 9pm and 8am the following morning.

Raiders gained entry through a side door which was forced open. Entry was gained into the vestry and €100 worth of damage was done to the door.

Nothing appears to have been taken in the raid.

Contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730.

SEE ALSO: Gardai investigating assault in Naas