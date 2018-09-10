Kildare gardai catch driver drinking wine while driving
Crime
Kildare gadai caught a driver literally drinking wine while driving and tweeted a picture to show follers on twitter.
The picture shows a wine bottle in the cup holder of the car with the caption – Naas Roads Policing: This driver was found to be ‘literally drinking and driving’- he was arrested and charged and will appear in court soon.
Followed by the hashtag never drink and drive.
Naas Roads Policing: This driver was found to be ‘Literally— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 10, 2018
Drinking & Driving’, he was arrested and charged & will appear in Court
soon.#neverdrinkandrive pic.twitter.com/OrPczdUTkI
SEE: Crime spate in Kill
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on