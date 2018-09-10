Kildare gardai catch driver drinking wine while driving

Crime

Kildare gardai catch driver drinking wine while driving

Kildare gadai caught a driver literally drinking wine while driving and tweeted a picture to show follers on twitter.

The picture shows a wine bottle in the cup holder of the car with the caption – Naas Roads Policing: This driver was found to be ‘literally drinking and driving’- he was arrested and charged and will appear in court soon.

Followed by the hashtag never drink and drive.

 