Kildare gardai are appealing for witnesses to a raid on a shed in Castledermot on Thursday at 5pm.

According to gardai a ride on lawnmower worth €1,000 was taken in the raid as well as a chain saw worth €150.

A transit van was seen acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

If you have any information on the above raid contact Kildare gardai on 045 527730