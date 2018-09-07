Kilcullen author's latest book will launch this Saturday

Local author, New York Times bestselling novelist and a former Leinster Leader columnist, Hazel Gaynor, will launch her latest novel The Lighthouse Keeper's Daughter at 3pm this Saturday at Woodbine’s bookstore.

The book tells the tale of two incredible women; Grace Darling and Matilda Emmerson. Grace Darling in particular is a fascinating, real-life character – the daughter of a lighthouse keeper, she helped save the lives of nine shipwrecked sailors in Northumberland in 1838. One hundred years later, Mathilda has been sent away in disgrace from Ireland, nineteen years old and pregnant. Although living a century apart, both women are forever linked by their instinctive acts of courage in moments of unspeakable fear.

Hazel is described as the acclaimed New York Times and USA Today bestselling author ofA Memory of Violets and The Girl Who Came Home, for which she received the 2015 RNA Historical Novel of the Year award. Her third novel, The Girl from The Savoy, was an Irish Times bestseller, and was shortlisted for the 2016 Irish Book Awards Popular Fiction Book of the Year. The Cottingley Secret was published to great acclaim in 2017, and went on to become a USA Today and Globe Mail bestseller.

