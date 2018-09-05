Kildare Toastmasters is back

Kildare toastmasters returned to the Silken Thomas in Kildare town on Tuesday last welcoming both regulars and some new faces alike.

The public speaking forum had a vast variety of different speeches ranging from skimming rocks, how to plan the perfect holiday and a tall tale from South Africa with some ad hoc commentary.

“Our next meeting takes place on September 11 at 7pm in the Silken Thomas,” said PRO Ryan Loney.

.All of course are welcome to attend. If you would like to know more about Kildare Toastmasters please visit our facebook page.”

