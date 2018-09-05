How to make a confident return to the workplace talk in Kildare town library

A talk on making a confident return to the workplace will take place in Kildare town library on Wednesday, September 26 at 11am next by professional coach Yvonne Flynn.

“People take time out of the workplace for a number of reasons such family, health, travel or caring for others,” she said.

“Returning to the workplace can be an exciting prospect. It can also be daunting. One of the biggest challenges can be around self-confidence.”

In this workshop, Yvonne Flynn, explores strategies to replace fears and anxieties about returning to work, with confidence and self belief. Participants will explore their strengths and what they have to offer potential employers.

They will gain clarity around their work goals and create personal action plans that outline the next steps, enabling them to manage the transition back to work with ease and confidence.

Please contact the library to book.

SEE ALSO: Property Watch