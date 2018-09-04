Handbag stolen in Athgarvan house raid

Kildare gardai are appealing for information after a handbag was stolen from a house in Athgarvan on September 1, between 1pm and 2pm.

The occupants had gone to the shop and entry was gained through the front door.

Two males were observed in the area – both in their late teens, with red hair and blue jeans.

When the occupants returned home the handbag was gone.

Gardai are checking if there is any CCTV in the area.

