Tools targeted in south Kildare shed raids

Gardai in Kildare are appealing for information after two sheds were raided and tools were stolen from them last week.

A garden shed in Lackagh in Monasterevin was raided overnight on August 27 to 28 last. The injured party returned home to find the shutter door open and €1,000 worth of diagnositic tools stolen as well as €100 worth of fuel and some motor accessories.

Elsewhere in Nurney a shed was broken into over night from September 1 to September 2. A socket set was stolen in the raid and a chain saw worth €700.

