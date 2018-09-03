Kildare carers urged to register for free GP card

Kildare carers who are currently in receipt of either full or half rate Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit, and who do not currently hold a medical or GP visit card are being urged to register for their free GP Visit Cards at www.mymedicalcard.ie.

Registration is now open and applies to carers who are currently in receipt of either full or half rate Carer’s Allowance or Carer’s Benefit, and who do not currently hold a medical or GP visit card.

From 1 September 2018 on wards, an additional 14,000 carers will be eligible for free GP services.

The HSE has set up a safe, fast and convenient online system for carers to register for their free GP Visit Card. Paper registration forms are also available from local Citizen Advice Centres and available to download from the website. Completed registration forms will be processed within 15 working days.

Further information is available online or by calling 1890 252 919