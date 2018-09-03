Nomination nod for Athy Library

The state-of-the-art library and former Dominican Church in Athy has been nominated for an award in the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards this November.

The new €4m library has been included in two award categories - Best Library Service and also for the Disability Services Provision Award.

Awards will be presented at a special ceremony to take place on 22 November in Dublin.

In total KCC has been shortlisted in four categories in the Chambers Ireland Excellence in Local Government Awards this year.

The former Athy Town Council won the Chambers Ireland 'Town Council of the year' Award in 2010, for its promotion of tourism and sports development projects locally including the Tri Athy Triathlon.