Finbarr Wright to sing at this year's Monasterevin Parish Concert

The annual parish fundraiser concert in Monasterevin will take place on Friday October 12 with Finbarr Wright as the main guest.

Proceeds from the concert will also go to St Brigid’s Hospice in the Curragh.

The Monasterevin Gospel Choir will accompany Finbarr who sang 14 years ago at the very first concert in St Peter and Paul’s Church.

Tickets are €25 and can be purchased from Earleys shop or from the Parish Centre.