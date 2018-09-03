Christina Noble's visit to Crookstown Craft Village

Christina Noble was the eagerly awaited, celebrity guest in Crookstown Craft Village on Saturday September 1.

As the craft village has been supporting her for many years through designing, making and selling greeting cards she decided to pay a visit.

According to organisers everyone who met her was touched by her sincerity and commitment to her charity of over 30 years, the Christina Noble Children’s Foundation.

“Despite the deprivation she has witnessed her sense of fun and humour shone through, especially when she took the microphone from local community guard, Sean O Mahoney and gave a rousing rendition of ‘ the fields of Athenry’,” said PRO Anne Reilly.

“ The sun was beaming down on South Kildare as she mingled through the crowd with a special word for everyone. What a perfect, tranquil end to the summer as people chatted, relaxed and drank coffee in the open air while listening to musicians and marveling at the monumental challenges that this great lady has overcome. Her foundation is a partnership of people dedicated to serving underprivileged children in the two countries.”