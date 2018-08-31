Planning permission sought for 245 new homes in Kildare town

Planning permission has been sought for a total of 245 new homes in Kildare town.

The developer Eukton Ltd, has applied for the permission to Kildare County Council via three separate planning applications at the same location of Southgreen Road (Hill Road),Old Road and Dunmurray Road, South Green, Kildare Town.

The first proposed development comprises a residential scheme of fifty dwellings units in a mixture of two storey and two storey plus dormer houses and a three-storey duplex apartment building.

A second application comprises of a residential scheme of 96 dwelling units in a mixture of two storey and two storey plus dormer houses and a three-storey duplex apartment building and provision of a single/two storey childcare facility, including outdoor amenity space, 24 car parking spaces, a bike shelter accommodating 10 bicycle parking spaces, and a bin store.

And there is also an application for a residential scheme of a further 99 dwelling units in a mixture of two storey and two storey plus dormer houses and three storey duplex apartment buildings. This application also includes a childcare facility.

All submissions must be in by September 26, 2018 and a decision is due by the council on October 17, 2018.