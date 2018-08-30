147 people homeless in Kildare in July

The latest government figures show that there were 147 homeless people in Kildare during the month of July 2018.

The Department of Housing records show that figure for Kildare is more than the other counties in the Mid-East administrative region, Wicklow and Meath combined.

Kildare trails only behind Dublin, Cork, Galway and Limerick for growing number of homelessness, making it one of the highest in the country. See below:

In total there were 6,024 adults who are homeless and 3,867 children who were seeking emergency accommodation last month.

And a total of 1,778 families sought emergency accommodation in Ireland last month.

Kildare offers emergency accomodation for homeless families in both Newbridge and Athy as part of the Peter McVerry Trust.

